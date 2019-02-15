Ford carries Saint Mary’s (Cal) over Santa Clara 66-55

Jordan Ford had 23 points as Saint Mary's beat Santa Clara 66-55 on Thursday night.
Malik Fitts had 16 points for Saint Mary's (16-10, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Tanner Krebs added 13 points. Jordan Hunter had 4 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the visitors.
Tahj Eaddy had 13 points for the Broncos (13-13, 5-7). Trey Wertz added 11 points. Josh Martin had eight rebounds.
The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Saint Mary's defeated Santa Clara 75-55 on Jan. 17. Saint Mary's matches up against Pepperdine at home on Saturday. Santa Clara plays Pacific at home on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
