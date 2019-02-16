Merrill scores 20 to lift Utah St. past Air Force 76-62

Sam Merrill had 20 points as Utah State beat Air Force 76-62 on Saturday.
Neemias Queta had 17 points for Utah State (20-6, 10-3 Mountain West Conference). Diogo Brito added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Abel Porter had 10 points for the visitors.
Lavelle Scottie had 25 points for the Falcons (10-15, 5-8). Ryan Swan added 13 points and nine rebounds. Chris Joyce had seven rebounds.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. Utah State defeated Air Force 79-62 on Jan. 5. Utah State faces New Mexico at home on Wednesday. Air Force plays Fresno State on the road on Wednesday.
