Griffin enjoying resurgence a year after trade to Pistons

File-This Feb. 13, 2019, file photo shows Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) defending against Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston. A year after arriving in Detroit with his career at a crossroads, a more earthbound Griffin is doing all he can to shake the Pistons out of their decade-long malaise. “He does a little bit of everything for us. Probably one of our better pick-and-roll players, passers, scorers, leader by example, just so many things,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “His basketball intellect, for me, is one that’s been the most impressive of our players. I didn’t know that about Blake, because when you think about him, you think about the high-flying dunker and the muscular guy in the post, but there’s a lot more to that than just his dunking and athleticism.” Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo