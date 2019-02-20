Russell on the rise in Brooklyn and seeking first postseason

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts to a teammate scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in New York. The point guard Magic Johnson didn’t want has become the floor leader the Nets need, raising his level of play after injuries to Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Allen Crabbe left them severely short-handed in the backcourt. Russell had 36 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the final game before the break. Howard Simmons, File AP Photo