Stars acquire defenseman Lovejoy in trade with Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) falls to the ice while attacking against New Jersey Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid (1), defenseman Andy Greene (6) and defenseman Ben Lovejoy (12) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Newark, N.J. The Penguins won 4-3. Julio Cortez AP Photo