No charges against BIA officer in fatal shooting in Montana

The U.S. Department of Justice says it won't file charges against a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer who fatally shot a Lodge Grass man who was holding a knife.
The Billings Gazette reported Friday that prosecutors concluded they could not prove the officer committed a crime.
Thirty-six-year-old Ruben Stewart was shot and killed in April at a relative's house. The name of the officer hasn't been released.
Witnesses said at the time that Stewart was drunk and a family member had called police hoping officers would take him to jail to get sober.
The Justice Department said the officer fired after Stewart ignored a command to drop the knife.
