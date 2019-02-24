Sports

Brignone wins World Cup combined at favored Swiss course

The Associated Press

February 24, 2019 08:38 AM

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener speeds down the course during a women's World Cup combined, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener speeds down the course during a women's World Cup combined, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2019. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener speeds down the course during a women's World Cup combined, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2019. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland

Federica Brignone completed a World Cup hat trick Sunday by winning an Alpine combined event at Crans-Montana for the third straight year.

Brignone protected her lead from the morning downhill with a solid slalom run to beat Roni Remme by 0.38 seconds. Remme was fastest in slalom to get a first career podium finish.

Wendy Holdener was third, trailing 1.04 behind Brignone, two weeks after retaining her world title in combined at Are, Sweden, where Remme was fifth.

Brignone also won a World Cup combined at the sun-bathed Swiss venue for the past two seasons and was runner-up to Mikaela Shiffrin in another combined event in February 2017.

Shiffrin, the clear leader in the World Cup overall standings, skipped the Crans-Montana race weekend to rest after the worlds.

  Comments  