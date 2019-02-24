Weatherford scores 21 to lead IUPUI past Green Bay 79-68

Grant Weatherford had a season-high 21 points as IUPUI got past Green Bay 79-68 on Sunday.
Weatherford shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.
Camron Justice had 18 points for IUPUI (16-13, 8-8 Horizon League). Evan Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ahmed Ismail had three assists for the home team.
Tank Hemphill had 18 points for the Phoenix (15-14, 9-7). Sandy Cohen III added 16 points and eight rebounds. JayQuan McCloud had 11 points.
The Jaguars improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. IUPUI defeated Green Bay 76-70 on Jan. 17.
IUPUI faces Detroit on the road on Thursday. Green Bay takes on Wright St. at home on Thursday.
