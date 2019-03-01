Jacksonville St. defeats E. Illinois 89-84 in 2OT

Jason Burnell had 26 points and 14 rebounds as Jacksonville State edged past Eastern Illinois 89-84 in double overtime on Thursday night. De'Torrion Ware added 20 points for the Gamecocks.
Jacksonville State went on an 11-2 run over the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime at 66-66. The Gamecocks' Ty Hudson made a layup with 3 seconds left in overtime to force the second OT at 75-all. JSU won it by making 10 of 11 free throws over the final 1:36 of the second overtime.
Detrick Mostella had 12 points for Jacksonville State (22-8, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth straight game.
Mack Smith scored a season-high 24 points for the Panthers (14-16, 7-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Josiah Wallace added 23 points and six rebounds. Shareef Smith had six rebounds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The Gamecocks improved to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Illinois 69-62 on Jan. 10.
Jacksonville State, which remains one game behind conference leaders Belmont and Murray State, finishes out the regular season against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Saturday. Eastern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Tennessee Tech at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments