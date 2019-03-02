Sports

NASCAR debuts new rules package, expects exciting Vegas race

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

March 02, 2019 05:23 PM

Denny Hamlin, left, and Kyle Busch talk in pit lane before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS

Ty Dillon and his fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers are eager to see what the whole package can do.

The world gets its first real look at a new vision of NASCAR racing Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when its new rules package is fully implemented for the first time. The cars will have both tapered spacers and aero ducts, reducing horsepower, increasing downforce and creating conditions favorable to more passing and tighter racing.

The teams have spent months preparing for the change, and they got an intriguing, partial taste of the new rules

