NASCAR debuts new rules package, expects exciting Vegas race

Ty Dillon and his fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers are eager to see what the whole package can do.
The world gets its first real look at a new vision of NASCAR racing Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when its new rules package is fully implemented for the first time. The cars will have both tapered spacers and aero ducts, reducing horsepower, increasing downforce and creating conditions favorable to more passing and tighter racing.
The teams have spent months preparing for the change, and they got an intriguing, partial taste of the new rules %href_on(file:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments