Evans scores 15 to lift VCU past Richmond 69-66

Marcus Evans had 15 points and six rebounds as VCU stretched its winning streak to 10 games, edging past Richmond 69-66 on Saturday.
Malik Crowfield had 14 points for VCU (23-6, 14-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Issac Vann added 11 points. Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points for the visiting team.
Jacob Gilyard had 23 points and six assists for the Spiders (12-17, 6-10). Nathan Cayo added 12 points. Noah Yates had 11 points.
The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Spiders for the season. VCU defeated Richmond 81-60 on Feb. 13. VCU matches up against George Mason on the road on Tuesday. Richmond faces UMass on the road on Wednesday.
