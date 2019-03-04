Cal’s Anigwe puts up huge game in regular season finale

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo, California's Kristine Anigwe drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif. Anigwe scored 32 points with 30 rebounds for her 30th straight double-double as California beat Washington State 80-58 on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Tomas Ovalle, File AP Photo