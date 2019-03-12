Sabres face the Stars on 4-game losing streak

Dallas Stars (35-28-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-29-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into the matchup with Dallas after losing four games in a row.
The Sabres have gone 19-10-4 in home games. Buffalo has surrendered 31 power-play goals, killing 82.7 percent of opponent chances.
The Stars are 14-17-3 on the road. Dallas has surrendered 36 power-play goals, killing 82.4 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Jan. 30, Dallas won 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Nelson leads the Sabres with a plus-five in 25 games played this season. Sam Reinhart has recorded four goals and totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 6.9 points, 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.
Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
Sabres Injuries: Jake McCabe: out (upper body).
Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).
