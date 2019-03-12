Anaheim faces conference rival Nashville

Nashville Predators (39-26-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-34-9, 14th in the Western Conference)
Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Nashville in Western Conference play.
The Ducks are 14-20-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim is last in the NHL recording 27.7 shots per game.
The Predators are 17-13-4 on the road. Nashville has converted on 12.6 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Nov. 25, Nashville won 5-2. Austin Watson totaled three goals for the Predators.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf has recorded 40 total points while scoring 11 goals and adding 29 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim with three goals and five assists.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: day to day (upper body), Devin Shore: day to day (lower body).
Predators Injuries: Yannick Weber: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body).
