Wofford’s rally has bubble teams breathing sighs of relief

Wofford guard Fletcher Magee (3), guard Nathan Hoover (10), center Matthew Pegram (50), guard Ryan Larson (11) and guard Trevor Stumpe (15) celebrates their team's 70-58 win over UNC-Greensboro for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. Kathy Kmonicek AP Photo