Broncos begin rebuilding O-line in free agency

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James prepares to block during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Denver Broncos general manager made former Dolphins O-lineman Ja'Wuan James the NFL’s highest-paid right tackle. James gets a four-year, $52 million deal, where the Broncos also need to replace two of their own free agent offensive linemen. AP Images for Panini, File Winslow Townson