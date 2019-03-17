CBS broadcast ‘A team’ coming to Columbia, Colonial Life Arena for NCAA Tournament

Jim Nantz, the longtime CBS announcer whose voice has become the soundtrack of both the Final Four and the Masters, will be in Colonial Life Arena on Friday to broadcast the six games of the Columbia Regional.
Nantz and broadcast partner Bill Raftery, the top basketball announcing team for CBS, have been assigned to call the No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 N.C. Central-North Dakota State game, the No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner Webb game, the No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma game and the No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF game on Friday.
Nantz is well known in part for his familiar “Hello, friends” opening line.
Former Duke star Grant Hill and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will also be in Columbia as part of that announcing team. Nantz will return to the area next month to call The Masters for CBS.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb game and the Ole Miss-Oklahoma game will be broadcast by truTV. The Duke game and VCU-UCF games will be broadcast on CBS.
NCAA Tournament — broadcast schedule
First round games — early Thursday
12:15 p.m. (CBS) — Minnesota vs. Louisville — Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson
12:40 p.m. (truTV) — Yale vs. LSU — Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl
1:30 p.m. (TNT) — New Mexico State vs. Auburn — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington
2 p.m. (TBS) — Vermont vs. Florida State — Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen
2:30 p.m. (CBS) — Bradley vs. Michigan State — Harlan, Miller, Bonner, Jacobson
3 p.m. (truTV) — Temple/Belmont vs. Maryland — Eagle, Spanarkel, Erdahl
4 p.m. (TNT) — Northeastern vs. Kansas — Catalon, Lappas, Byington
4:30 p.m. (TBS) — Murray State vs. Marquette — Blackburn, Antonelli, Schriffen
First round games — late Thursday
6:50 p.m. (TNT) — Florida vs. Nevada — Harlan, Miller, Bonner, Jacobson
7:10 p.m. (CBS) — Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky — Eagle, Spanarkel, Erdahl
7:20 p.m. (TBS) — Saint Mary’s vs. Villanova — Blackburn, Antonelli, Schriffen
7:27 p.m. (truTV) — Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Gonzaga — Catalon, Lappas, Byington
9:10 p.m. (TNT) — Michigan vs. Montana — Harlan, Miller, Bonner, Jacobson
9:40 p.m. (CBS) — Seton Hall vs. Wofford — Eagle, Spanarkel, Erdahl
10 p.m. (TBS) — Old Dominion vs. Purdue — Blackburn, Antonelli, Schriffen
10:15 p.m. (truTV) — Baylor vs. Syracuse — Catalon, Lappas, Byington
First round games — early Friday
12:15 p.m. (CBS) — Iowa vs. Cincinnati — Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce
12:40 p.m. (truTV) — Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss — Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
1:30 p.m. (TNT) — Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech — Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn
2 p.m. (TBS) — UC Irvine vs. Kansas State — Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith, Ros Gold-Onwude
2:40 p.m. (CBS) — Colgate vs. Tennessee — Anderson, Webber, LaForce
3 p.m. (truTV) — Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia — Nantz, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson
4 p.m. (TNT) — St. John’s/Arizona State vs. Buffalo — Nessler, Lavin, Jackson, Washburn
4:30 p.m. (TBS) — Oregon vs. Wisconsin — Dedes, Elmore, Smith, Gold-Onwude
First round games — late Friday
6:50 p.m. (TNT) — Washington vs. Utah State — Anderson, Webber, LaForce
7:10 p.m. (CBS) — NC Central/North Dakota State vs. Duke — Nantz, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson
7:20 p.m. (TBS) — Georgia State vs. Houston — Nessler, Lavin, Jackson, Washburn
7:27 p.m. (truTV) — Liberty vs. Mississippi State — Dedes, Elmore, Smith, Gold-Onwude
9:10 p.m. (TNT) — Iona vs. North Carolina — Anderson, Webber, LaForce
9:40 p.m. (CBS) — UCF vs. VCU — Nantz, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson
10 p.m. (TBS) — Ohio State vs. Iowa State — Nessler, Lavin, Jackson, Washburn
10:10 p.m. (truTV) — Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech — Dedes, Elmore, Smith, Gold-Onwude
Comments