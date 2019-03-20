Vancouver and Ottawa meet for non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (25-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (31-32-10, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver faces Ottawa at Rogers Arena in a non-conference matchup.
The Canucks are 16-13-5 on their home ice. Vancouver has converted on 15.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.
The Senators have gone 9-25-2 away from home. Ottawa has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 79.5 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Vancouver won 4-3. Elias Pettersson scored a team-high three goals for the Canucks in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 61 total points, scoring 27 goals and adding 34 assists. Brock Boeser has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.
Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).
Senators Injuries: Colin White: day to day (upper body).
