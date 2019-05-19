Gray, Sanchez lift Montgomery over Jacksonville 3-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Tristan Gray singled three times as the Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 on Sunday.

Jesus Sanchez doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Montgomery.

Jacksonville cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Brian Miller hit an RBI single, driving in Anfernee Seymour.

The Biscuits added to their lead in the fifth inning when Rene Pinto hit an RBI single, bringing home J. Sanchez.

The Jumbo Shrimp saw their comeback attempt come up short after Corey Bird hit an RBI double, driving in Joe Dunand in the eighth inning to cut the Montgomery lead to 3-2.

Montgomery right-hander Sam McWilliams (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sixto Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Dunand singled three times for the Jumbo Shrimp.