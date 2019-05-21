Cowgill scores winning run in 10th, Fresno beats Sacramento 4-3 in walk-off finish

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Bengie Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Collin Cowgill with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Sacramento River Cats 4-3 on Monday.

Cowgill scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Wilmer Difo.

The Grizzlies tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Cowgill scored on a wild pitch.

Fresno starter Paolo Espino went seven innings, allowing three runs and nine hits. He also struck out eight and walked three. Logan Ondrusek (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sam Selman (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brandon Snyder homered and singled in the win.

For the River Cats, Austin Slater doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.