Mottice leads Greensboro over West Virginia in a 10-7 slugfest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Kyle Mottice had two hits and scored two runs as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the West Virginia Power 10-7 on Tuesday.

Greensboro took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a single by Rodolfo Castro that scored Mason Martin.

After the teams traded runs, the Power cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jarred Kelenic hit a solo home run.

The Grasshoppers later added four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Castro hit an RBI single, driving in Fabricio Macias, while Mottice hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greensboro right-hander Colin Selby (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

With the win, Greensboro remains undefeated (5-0) against West Virginia this season.