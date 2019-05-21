Walker’s double leads Tulsa to 3-2 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Jared Walker hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 3-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday.

The double by Walker scored Zach McKinstry and Josh Thole and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Tulsa grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Gavin Lux. Springfield answered in the sixth inning when Dylan Carlson hit a two-run home run.

Marshall Kasowski (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kodi Whitley (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tulsa improved to 7-1 against Springfield this season.