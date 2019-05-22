Rockies face the Pirates after Marquez’s solid performance

Colorado Rockies (21-25, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (3-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Pirates: Montana DuRapau (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pirates are 9-10 in home games. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Melky Cabrera with an average of .338.

The Rockies are 12-14 on the road. Colorado is hitting a collective .247 this season, led by Nolan Arenado with an average of .308. The Rockies won the last meeting 5-0. German Marquez earned his fifth victory and Trevor Story went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Chris Archer registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 30 extra base hits and is batting .327. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Story leads the Rockies with 11 home runs and has 31 RBIs. Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-44 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (right side strain), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Gregory Polanco: day-to-day (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: day-to-day (chest).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).