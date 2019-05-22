Sneed leads Round Rock to 4-0 win over San Antonio

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Cy Sneed allowed just one hit over eight innings, leading the Round Rock Express over the San Antonio Missions in a 4-0 win on Wednesday.

Sneed (2-5) struck out four to get the win.

In the first inning, Round Rock went up 2-0 early on a home run by Yordan Alvarez that scored Derek Fisher. The Express scored again in the second when AJ Reed and Taylor Jones hit back-to-back solo home runs.

Bubba Derby (0-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Missions were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.