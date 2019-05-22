Sports
Jackson’s homer leads Gwinnett to 9-1 win over Charlotte
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Alex Jackson hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 9-1 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.
The home run by Jackson scored Adam Duvall and Travis Demeritte to give the Stripers a 3-0 lead.
Charlotte answered in the top of the next frame when D.J. Peterson hit a solo home run to get within two.
The Stripers later added two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to finish off the blowout.
Gwinnett southpaw Kolby Allard (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Colton Turner (2-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.
