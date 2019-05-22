Vargas, Paulson lift Great Lakes over Lansing 7-6

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Miguel Vargas doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Lansing Lugnuts 7-6 on Wednesday.

Dillon Paulson doubled and singled twice with two runs for Great Lakes.

Great Lakes took a 5-1 lead in the third after Niko Hulsizer hit a two-run home run.

After Lansing added a run in the third on a single by Gabriel Moreno, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Ryan Gold scored on an error and Otto Lopez scored on a groundout.

The Loons extended their lead in the fifth when Romer Cuadrado hit a two-run single.

Lansing saw its comeback attempt come up short after Reggie Pruitt scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and Tanner Kirwer scored on a forceout in the ninth to cut the Great Lakes lead to 7-6.

Justin Hagenman (3-1) got the win in relief while Lansing starter Sean Wymer (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.