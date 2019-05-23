Pie leads Leon to 18-9 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Pie hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Bravos de Leon defeated the Generales de Durango 18-9 on Wednesday.

Pie hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Jose Haros and then hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Rafael Diaz. Jeremias Pineda tripled, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win.

Leon right-hander Aldo Montes (2-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Marco Antonio Duarte (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Leon hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

Moises Gutierrez was a triple short of the cycle for the Generales. Santiago Gonzalez was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs.