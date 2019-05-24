Scavuzzo, Batten lift El Paso over Reno 10-4

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Jacob Scavuzzo homered and singled twice, driving home four runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Reno Aces 10-4 on Thursday.

Matthew Batten doubled twice and singled with three runs and three RBIs for El Paso.

El Paso took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a two-run double by Batten.

The Chihuahuas later added four runs in the third and one in the sixth and seventh to secure the victory.

Paco Rodriguez (1-1) got the win in relief while Reno starter Braden Shipley (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Yasmany Tomas homered and tripled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Aces. Domingo Leyba had a pair of hits.

With the win, El Paso improved to 8-3 against Reno this season.