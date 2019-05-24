Vanderbilt shuts out Mississippi St 1-0 at SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt catcher Phillip Clarke, left, congratulates pitcher Tyler Brown (21) after Vanderbilt defeated Mississippi State 1-0 in a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. AP Photo

Drake Fellows pitched six scoreless innings for his 11th win of the season and top-seeded Vanderbilt beat No. 4 seed Mississippi State 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Vanderbilt (47-10) continued its roll through SEC competition. The Commodores have won 16 of their past 17 games against league opponents.

Fellows (11-0) gave up just five hits and a walk and struck out eight. Julian Infante's single in the second inning scored Stephen Scott for the only run of the game.

Mississippi State's Ethan Small (8-2) was also excellent on the mound, giving up one run on three hits while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Mississippi State (46-12) was playing one day after a 6-5 victory over LSU that lasted 17 innings. The Bulldogs will play LSU again in an elimination game on Friday. Vanderbilt is off until the semifinals on Saturday.