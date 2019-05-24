Elliott’s 6 scoreless innings lead Oklahoma St. past Baylor

Jensen Elliott threw six scoreless innings to help Oklahoma State defeat Baylor 5-0 in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.

Elliott, a second-team All-Big 12 selection, allowed just two hits and struck out four. Peyton Battenfield earned the save with three innings of one-hit relief for the third-seeded Cowboys.

Oklahoma State (34-17) advanced to the Saturday's semifinal and is now one win from playing in the title game on Sunday.

Jimmy Winston took the loss for second-seeded Baylor (34-16). Davis Wendzel, the Big 12 co-Player of the Year, had one of the Bears' three hits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oklahoma State opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning when Trevor Boone's single scored Andrew Navigato and Colin Simpson. Simpson's two-run blast in the sixth pushed the Cowboys' lead to 4-0, and Carson McCusker's single knocked in Navigato to make it 5-0.

Baylor will play TCU in an elimination game on Friday.