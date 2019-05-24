Trejo’s homer leads Hartford to 4-2 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Alan Trejo hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday.

The home run by Trejo scored Colton Welker to give the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the sixth when Manuel Melendez hit a solo home run.

Rayan Gonzalez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while New Hampshire starter Zach Logue (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Patrick Kivlehan doubled and singled twice for the Fisher Cats. Brock Lundquist singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Hartford improved to 12-4 against New Hampshire this season.