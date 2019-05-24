Dos Santos early goal lifts Galaxy past Orlando City 1-0

Orlando City's Joao Moutinho, left, and LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget compete for possession of the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, May 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo

Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 19th minute, David Bingham made six saves for his fourth shutout and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

The Galaxy (8-5-1) played their second game without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the star forward banned for two games for violent conduct.

Dos Santos had a good run up for a high, hard shot over the crowd after a centering pass was knocked out outside the box by Orlando defender Robin Jansson.

The Galaxy had a close call in the in the 67th minute when Bingham misplayed a volleyball but Perry Kitchen was on the line to clear Kyle Smith's redirection.

Orlando City (4-7-3) outshot the Galaxy 19-4.