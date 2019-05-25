Sanchez leads Puebla over Durango 5-4

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Sanchez had three hits and two RBI as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Generales de Durango 5-4 on Friday.

Puebla grabbed a 4-1 lead in the fourth after Sanchez hit an RBI single, scoring Issmael Salas as part of a three-run inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Generales cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Moises Gutierrez hit a two-run home run.

Puebla starter Travis Banwart (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Cesar Jimenez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over three innings.

Gutierrez homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Generales.