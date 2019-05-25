Grier’s sac fly leads Visalia to 5-4 win over San Jose

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Anfernee Grier drove in Jorge Perez with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 5-4 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday.

Perez scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a single by L.T. Tolbert.

Grier hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Rawhide a 2-0 lead. The Giants came back to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning when Peter Maris hit a two-run home run.

Visalia tied the game 4-4 in the fifth when Jose Caballero scored on a fielder's choice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kyler Stout (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Olbis Parra (2-2) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, the Giants recorded a season-high four doubles.

Visalia improved to 7-2 against San Jose this season.