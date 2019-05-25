Beck’s triple leads Stockton to 4-1 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Beck hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 4-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday.

The triple by Beck scored Nick Allen and Lazaro Armenteros to give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

Inland Empire answered in the bottom of the frame when Devin Davis hit an RBI single, driving in Kyle Survance to get within one.

The Ports extended their lead in the seventh when Robert Mullen and Mickey McDonald scored on an error.

Pat Krall (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Inland Empire starter Denny Brady (1-5) took the loss in the California League game.