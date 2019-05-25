Gibson expected to start for Minnesota against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (23-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

The Twins are 9-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has slugged .521, the best mark in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .608 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The White Sox are 10-10 against teams from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.07, Ivan Nova leads the staff with a mark of 6.96. The Twins won the last meeting 11-4. Jose Berrios notched his seventh victory and Max Kepler went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Reynaldo Lopez registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 64 hits and is batting .339. C.J. Cron is 14-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 41 RBIs and is batting .259. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-37 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 9-1, .317 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: day-to-day (head).