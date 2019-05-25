Peralta leads Delmarva to 4-0 win over Hagerstown

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ofelky Peralta allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Hagerstown Suns in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Peralta (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked four.

In the fourth inning, Delmarva took a 3-0 lead after Seamus Curran drew a bases-loaded walk and Ben Breazeale hit a two-run single. The Shorebirds scored again in the sixth inning when Curran hit a solo home run.

Joan Adon (3-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and one hit in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Suns were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.