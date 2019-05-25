Parmelee’s homer leads Tulsa to 5-1 win over NW Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Chris Parmelee hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday.

The home run by Parmelee, part of a four-run inning, gave the Drillers a 3-1 lead before Zach McKinstry hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Tulsa right-hander Michael Bowden (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arnaldo Hernandez (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up five runs and five hits over five innings.