Yoshikawa, Karaviotis lift Visalia over San Jose 4-2

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Mark Karaviotis had three hits and two RBI, and Shumpei Yoshikawa hurled five scoreless innings as the Visalia Rawhide beat the San Jose Giants 4-2 on Saturday.

Yoshikawa (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one hit.

Visalia broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth when it scored three runs, including RBI singles by Camden Duzenack and Karaviotis.

After Visalia added a run in the seventh on a single by Karaviotis, the Giants cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kyle McPherson scored on a groundout and Randy Norris hit an RBI single.

Sean Hjelle (0-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Visalia improved to 8-2 against San Jose this season.