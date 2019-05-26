Los Angeles aims for series sweep over Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-18, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can secure a series sweep over Pittsburgh with a win.

The Pirates are 10-13 in home games. The Pittsburgh pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.67, Joe Musgrove leads the staff with a mark of 4.58.

The Dodgers are 15-12 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 79 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 18, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 16 home runs and is slugging .724. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 70 hits and is batting .391. Max Muncy is 11-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (right side strain), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: day-to-day (head).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pedro Baez: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).