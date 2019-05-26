Morrison, McBroom lead Scranton/WB to 11-6 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Logan Morrison hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Ryan McBroom homered and had two hits as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Syracuse Mets 11-6 on Sunday.

The home run by Morrison capped a four-run inning and gave the RailRiders a 5-0 lead after Mike Tauchman hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Mets tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Rene Rivera hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run home run by Travis Taijeron.

Stephen Tarpley (4-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Arquimedes Caminero (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Gregor Blanco homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Mets.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 7-1 against Syracuse this season.