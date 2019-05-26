Czinege hits walk-off homer in 11th, Lancaster beats Rancho Cuca. 13-12

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Todd Czinege hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the 11th inning, as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 13-12 on Sunday.

Earlier in the inning, Luis Castro homered, scoring Carlos Herrera and Ryan Vilade to tie the game 12-12.

The Quakes took a 12-9 lead in the top of the 11th when Eric Peterson hit a two-run double as part of a three-run inning.

Kenny Koplove (2-1) got the win in relief while Connor Mitchell (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Donovan Casey doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for the Quakes.