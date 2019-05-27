Singer, Perkins spur Wilmington to 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Blake Perkins singled twice, and Brady Singer allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1-0 on Monday.

Singer (5-2) struck out four and walked two to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Perkins stole second and then scored on an error.

Javier Assad (2-5) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The Pelicans were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.