Sports
Rivera, Espinosa lift Syracuse over Scranton/WB 9-5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rene Rivera homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Syracuse Mets beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 9-5 on Monday. With the victory, the Mets snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Danny Espinosa singled twice with two runs for Syracuse.
Scranton/WB took a 5-1 lead in the third after Logan Morrison and Brad Miller hit two-run home runs.
Following the big inning, the Mets took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Luis Guillorme and David Thompson hit two-run singles en route to the one-run lead.
The Mets later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Rivera hit a two-run home run, while Ruben Tejada hit an RBI single in the eighth.
Syracuse starter Zach Lee (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Randall Delgado (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.
Despite the loss, Scranton/WB is 7-2 against Syracuse this season.
Comments