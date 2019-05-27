Gasper’s double leads Charleston to 9-7 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 9-7 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Monday.

The double by Gasper, part of a four-run inning, gave the RiverDogs an 8-5 lead before Frederick Cuevas hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Columbia cut into the deficit on a home run by Hansel Moreno that scored Hayden Senger.

Jhony Brito (2-0) got the win in relief while Jose Moreno (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chase Chambers doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Fireflies.

With the win, Charleston improved to 11-3 against Columbia this season.