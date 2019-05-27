Sports

Wisconsin assistant coach up and walking after crash

The Associated Press

In this Dec. 23, 2015, photo, University of Wisconsin NCAA college basketball assistant coach Howard Moore talks to freshman Alex Illikainen during the second half of a game against University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, in Madison, Wisc. The University of Wisconsin says the wife and daughter of men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore were killed in a Michigan automobile accident. Wisconsin's athletic department said Moore's wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the crash on M-14 early Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Washtenaw County's Superior Township. Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green says Howard Moore suffered third-degree burns but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and his son had minor injuries.
MADISON, Wis.

The University of Wisconsin said Monday assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore was up and walking at a hospital after a weekend automobile wreck in Michigan that killed his wife and daughter.

The school also said Moore's son, Jerell, had been released from a hospital and was in the care of family.

Moore's wife, Jennifer, and daughter Jaidyn were killed early Saturday in the crash on the M-14 highway in Washtenaw County. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck a car head-on that was carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.

Moore, a Chicago native, played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.

