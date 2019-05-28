Sharpe hits grand slam, leads Bradenton over Lakeland

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Chris Sharpe hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to an 8-5 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Sharpe scored Raul Hernandez, Chase Lambert, and Travis Swaggerty to give the Marauders a 6-4 lead.

The Marauders later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Cal Mitchell hit an RBI single and Robbie Glendinning drew a bases-loaded walk to secure the victory.

Starter Max Kranick (3-5) got the win while Liarvis Breto (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

Nick Ames homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Flying Tigers.