Martínez scored twice, Atlanta beats Minnesota 3-0

Atlanta United's defender Franco Escobar reacts after scoring a goal against Minnesota United as Josef Martinez, right celebrates with him during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Josef Martínez scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (7-5-2) ended a two-game losing streak with its sixth win in eight games. Minnesota (6-5-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Martínez has eight goals this season, six in the last seven games. He beat two defenders on a breakaway in the first minute of stoppage time and capitalized on an errant defensive header to win a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on Franco Escobar's first goal of the season.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan had a wild multi-save sequence in the 74th minute. He finished with his seventh shutout of the season.

GALAXY 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 10th goal of the season in the 86th minute and Los Angeles beat Sporting Kansas City for its first road victory in the series since 2007.

Los Angeles (9-5-1) has won two straight after losing four in a row.

Favio Álvarez scored his first MLS goal in the 55th minute, heading in Ibrahimovic's header across the goal. Ibrahimovic, in his first game back following a two-game suspension, chested Uriel Antuna's pass on a breakaway and sent it off goalkeeper Tim Melia's hands for his first goal since May 4.

Kansas City (3-5-5) has only won once in its last nine games.

IMPACT 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Omar Browne and Saphir Taider scored in Montreal's victory over Real Salt Lake.

Evan Bush made three saves to help the Impact (7-6-3) end win for the first time in four games. Sam Johnson scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake (6-7-1).

FIRE 3, D.C. UNITED 3, TIE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Calvo headed in a goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to help Chicago tie D.C. United.

C.J. Sapong and Djordje Mihailovic also scored for Chicago (4-5-6). Ulises Segura scored twice and Luciano Acosta added a goal for United (7-4-5).

RAPIDS 1, UNION 1, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis volleyed home a goal in the 72nd minute and Colorado tied Philadelphia in a game delayed nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.

Sergio Santos gave Philadelphia the lead in the 26th minute.

Colorado (2-9-3) got points in a third straight game following an 11-game winless start. Philadelphia (7-4-4) has only lost once in its last eight home games.