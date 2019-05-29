Haseley leads Lehigh Valley over Pawtucket 3-1

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Adam Haseley had three hits and two RBI as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Pawtucket Red Sox 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Lehigh Valley started the scoring in the first inning when Haseley hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Andrew Romine.

After Lehigh Valley added a run in the second on a double by Haseley, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Josh Ockimey scored on a groundout.

Tom Windle (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Pawtucket starter Jeremy Bleich (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Marco Hernandez doubled and singled for the Red Sox.

The teams split the doubleheader after Pawtucket won the first game 7-3.