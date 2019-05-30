Castillo’s triple leads Amarillo to 4-1 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Ivan Castillo hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 4-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The triple by Castillo, part of a three-run inning, gave the Sod Poodles a 2-0 lead before Edward Olivares hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Amarillo added a run in the sixth on a double by Luis Torrens, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Juremi Profar hit an RBI single, bringing home Brendon Davis.

Amarillo starter Emmanuel Ramirez (4-4) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Richelson Pena (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and six hits over four innings.

Amarillo improved to 4-2 against Frisco this season.